NEW YORK STATE’S METRICS REVIEW

How does Westchester County measure up?

Westchester County Executive Latimer invites Town and Village leaders, and restaurant and shop owners in your municipality, to review New York State’s metrics and Westchester’s progress on reopening.

THURSDAY, MAY 28

4 P.M.

VIA WEBEX

County Executive Latimer will respond to questions and listen to concerns particularly on how this impacts border communities.

We ask that you share this with your , restaurateurs and shop owners who are impacted by those that have opened in Connecticut under its Phase I, but the number of participants is limited. We will take reservations on a first come first serve basis .

RSVP and submit questions to me at ephh@westchestergov.com by noon May 27. The link will be provided once your RSVP is received.